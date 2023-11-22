Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two females found dead in Nilphamari, Tangail districts

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondents

A woman and a college girl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Nilphamari and Tangail, in two days.

NILPHAMARI: Police recovered the body of a woman from a ditch in Saidpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

It was known that local people spotted the body of the woman floating in a ditch in Bhatarmor area of the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Nilphamari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Saidpur Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that efforts are being made to identify the woman.

TANGAIL: The hanging body of college student Esha, the plaintiff of a rape case against Tangail Town Awami League (AL) Vice-President Golam Kibria Monir alias Boro Monir, was recovered from a house in the district town on Saturday.

The body of the 17-year-old girl recovered from her own room in Boali area under Tangail Municipality in the afternoon.
 
Police visited the scene following the incident.

The girl was the plaintiff of a rape case filed against Tangail Town AL Vice-President Golam Kibria Monir alias Boro Monir.

At night on April 5 last, being the plaintiff, the deceased girl filed a rape case against Boro Monir and his wife Nigar Aftab with Tangail Model PS. Following this, Boro Monir was arrested and sent to jail. However, he got released from the jail recently.  

Additional Superintend of Police Md Sharfuddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal steps would be taken in this regard.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Rafiqul Islam Rafi wants to spread laughter in mechanical life
Md Najrul Haider: The Creator of Versatile kobita
Three killed, 3 injured in road accidents
16 houses burnt in Faridpur
1,000 rural women, schoolgirls get training on disaster preparedness
Man crushed under train at Parbatipur
Living on water lily at Kaliganj!
Harvesting of advance Aman paddy begins in Rajshahi


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft