Two females found dead in Nilphamari, Tangail districts

A woman and a college girl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Nilphamari and Tangail, in two days.NILPHAMARI: Police recovered the body of a woman from a ditch in Saidpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.It was known that local people spotted the body of the woman floating in a ditch in Bhatarmor area of the upazila in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Nilphamari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Saidpur Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that efforts are being made to identify the woman.TANGAIL: The hanging body of college student Esha, the plaintiff of a rape case against Tangail Town Awami League (AL) Vice-President Golam Kibria Monir alias Boro Monir, was recovered from a house in the district town on Saturday.The body of the 17-year-old girl recovered from her own room in Boali area under Tangail Municipality in the afternoon.Police visited the scene following the incident.The girl was the plaintiff of a rape case filed against Tangail Town AL Vice-President Golam Kibria Monir alias Boro Monir.At night on April 5 last, being the plaintiff, the deceased girl filed a rape case against Boro Monir and his wife Nigar Aftab with Tangail Model PS. Following this, Boro Monir was arrested and sent to jail. However, he got released from the jail recently.Additional Superintend of Police Md Sharfuddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal steps would be taken in this regard.