Tourism business affected at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Nov 21: Tourism businesses are decreasing in Kaptai Upazila of the district due to lack of tourists.According to field sources, tourism centres and hotels can't pay salaries to their staffs. Due to a month-long hartal and blockade situation in the country, residential hotels, restaurants and tourism centres in the upazila are getting closed one after another.Kaptai is full of natural beauty, hills, lake and different birds and green forests. Tourism traders have decorated their centres, hotels and restaurants at lakhs of Taka to attract tourists.They had a target to get increased number of tourists after annual exams of school-college students. But this hope has been turned into dismay after October 29.Director of Kaptai Nisorga Valley Pod House Md Sarwar Hossain said, "After investing a huge money, we were waiting for tourists. But the tourist coming has been stopped amid the prevailing condition in the country. I can't give salaries to my 30-40 staffs.'Manager of Upstream Green River View Guest House Md Ismail Hossain said, they got no booking in the last one month.Manager of the Department of Forest-run Prashanti Park Ticket Counter Md Osman Goni said, they can't sell any ticket after October 28. Sometimes, locals come and tickets of Tk 200-300 are being sold daily, he added.If the current situation continues, the tourism businesses in the upazila will face a huge loss, the official maintained.