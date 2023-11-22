IHC declares notification for Imran's jail trial in cipher case illegal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared illegal the August 29 notification for the jail trial of PTI chief Imran Khan in "judicial lockup" in the cipher case.The verdict, which was reserved earlier in the day, was issued on an intra-court appeal filed by Imran against a single-member bench's decision approving the ex-premier's jail trial in the cipher case.It must be noted that on August 29, the IHC had suspended the PTI chief's sentence in the Toshakhana case, but a special court established under the Official Secrets Act had directed jail authorities to keep Imran in "judicial lockup" in the cipher case.In the verdict, an IHC division bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, declared Imran's intra-court appeal maintainable."The designation of the Special Court (Anti-Terrorism-I) Islamabad, to try cases reported under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 through notification dated 27.06.2023 issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice is valid and lawful," the short order said.The short order further said that there was no provision in the Code of Criminal Procedure which compelled the magistrate the hold his court in a usual courtroom."In exceptional circumstances and where it is conducive to justice, a trial can be conducted in jail in a manner that fulfills the requirements of an open trial or a trial in-camera provided it is in accordance with the procedure provided by law," it said.The court said that the notification issued by the law ministry on August 29 for Imran's jail trial was declared to be "without lawful authority and no legal effect for want of an order by the appropriate government and fulfillment of requirements provided in Section 352 of the CrPC as well as Rule 3 in Part- A of Chapter-1 in Volume-III of the Rules and Orders of the Lahore High Court." �DAWN