Israeli strike on refugee camp kills 17

Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:36 AM
Home Foreign News

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CAIRO, Nov 21: At least 17 people have been killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian WAFA news agency said.

According to it, women and children were among those killed in the attack carried out after midnight.
The news agency also reported that several people sustained wounds.
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

In response, Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and has begun delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.     �TASS




