Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:36 AM
ICC withdraw sanction on Sri Lanka, change U19 WC venue

No transgender to women\'s cricket, approves using stop watch between overs

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

No transgender to women's cricket, approves using stop watch between overs
The International Cricket Council (ICC) takes some important decisions in it's Board meeting on Tuesday including withdrawal of suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), confirmed an ICC media release after the meeting. The major outcomes of the meeting are:

Withdrawal of suspension on SLC
The release stated that after hearing representation from SLC, the ICC Board decided that Sri Lanka can continue to compete internationally both in bilateral cricket and ICC events after being suspended recently for breaching its obligations as a Member in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and without government interference.

Venue of Under-19 WC changed
Funding to SLC will be controlled by the ICC and the ICC Board confirmed Sri Lanka will no longer host the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, which will now be held in South Africa.

Ineligibility of Changed gender players
Another important outcome of the meeting was the also approval of new gender eligibility regulations for the international game following a 9-month consultation process with the sport's stakeholders. The new policy is based on the following principles (in order of priority), protection of the integrity of the women's game, safety, fairness and inclusion, and this means any Male to Female participants who have been through any form of male puberty will not be eligible to participate in the international women's game regardless of any surgery or gender reassignment treatment they may have undertaken.

The review, which was led by the ICC Medical Advisory Committee chaired by Dr Peter Harcourt, relates solely to gender eligibility for international women's cricket, whilst gender eligibility at domestic level is a matter for each individual Member Board, which may be impacted by local legislation. The regulations will be reviewed within two years.

Neutral umpire during ICC Women's Championship series
The Chief Executives' Committed (CEC) endorsed a plan to accelerate the development of female match officials which includes equalising match day pay for ICC umpires across men's and women's cricket and ensuring there is one neutral umpire in every ICC Women's Championship series from January 2024.

Stop Clock between the overs
The CEC agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men's ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024. The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs. If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings.

Demerit points for pitch and outfield
Changes to the pitch and outfield monitoring regulations were also approved, including a simplification of the criteria against which a pitch is assessed and increasing the threshold for when a venue could have its international status removed from five demerit points to six demerit points over a five-year period.



ICC withdraw sanction on Sri Lanka, change U19 WC venue
