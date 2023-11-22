Video
Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh to host IGF Executive Committee Meeting

A two-day long executive committee meeting of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), organized by the Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) is set to be held at a local hotel in Dhaka on November 22-23.

Typically held in executive member countries, the decision to hold this pivotal gathering in Dhaka was influenced by the special interest of BGF, a move that got consent from FIG.

The proceedings will commence at 9:30 AM on November 22. Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army and President of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (BAR), OSP, ndu, psc, PhD, will preside over the inaugural event as the chief guest.

Esteemed members of the executive committee, including FIG President Morinari Watanabe of Japan, have already reached Dhaka for this momentous occasion.

In attendance are the leaders of world gymnastics, such as Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU) President Abdul Rahman Ben Saad Alshathri of Qatar, African Gymnastics Union (UAG) President Ehab Esawy of Egypt, European Gymnastics (EG) President Farid Gayibov of Azerbaijan, Pan American Gymnastics Union (PAGU) representative Naomi Chieco Valenzo Aoki from Mexico, and Oceania Gymnastics (OG) President Mowbray FCG FGNZ of New Zealand.

BGF President Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This event marks a special milestone for Bangladesh gymnastics, showcasing our commitment to the sport's global development and recognition. We are honored to host this prestigious gathering and look forward to fruitful discussions and collaborations."

This important executive meeting, hosting top gymnastics officials from 27 countries, holds particular significance as it deviates from tradition.

The FIG Executive Committee Meeting in Dhaka is expected to foster international cooperation and contribute to the continued growth of gymnastics on a global scale.     �BSS




