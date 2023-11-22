Dhaka Division emerge NCL Champions

Dhaka Division clinched the title of the 25th National Cricket League (NCL) after their match against Dhaka Metro ended in a draw at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.The match in fact destined to draw after first two days were washed out without a ball being bowled. Only 16 overs were possible on day three and Metro, opting to bat first reached 77-2 at stumps.Metro, however, declared their innings at 180-3 on day four, what was the final day of the game. Naim Sheikh made team-high 63. Naeem Islam was not out on 45 and Shadman Islam was on 42.Dhaka Division rode on Mahidul Islam Ankan's 112 ball-100 not out to declare their innings at 236-5. He hit five fours and as many sixes in his knock. Shuvagata Hom was the other notable scorer with 40.At stumps, Metro reached four for no loss as the game was drawn. Dhaka eventually collected 39 points on the way to clinch their seventh NCL title.Sylhet became runners-up with 19 points as they edged Metro after beating defending champions Rangpur by 201 runs in the last round. Metro ended third with 16 points while Rangpur, demoted to NCL Tier-2 after finishing last with 10 points. Chattogram which was the table topper of Tier-2, would replace Rangpur in Tier-1 next season.At Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogra, Rangpur needed 277 runs with six wickets at hands on final day but they were bowled out for 185 to concede the big defeat.Rangpur held the edge initially after bowling out Sylhet for 125 runs and then replied with 181 runs to take 56-run lead.However Sylhet fought back, thanks to Shamsur Rahman Shuvo's 128 to pile up 442 before being all out in second innings, setting 387-run winning target for Rangpur. �BSS