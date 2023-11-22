Nafees Iqbal returns as Bangladesh Cricket team's manager

Former national cricket team Manager Nafees Iqbal returned his old rule in the national side, who was not with the national side during just-late World Cup, has make comeback during home series against New Zealand.New Zealand played a white-ball series in and against Bangladesh before the World Cup and Nafees was with the national team then. He left the dressing room before the 3rd and the last match of the ODI series.Tamim Iqbal, the brother of Nafees all on a sudden declared retirement from international cricket amidst his conflict with Shakib. Nafees also stepped down as team manager.Shakib however, is not playing in the home series against New Zealand at home, who is also uncertain for the forthcoming New Zealand tour and Nafees is likely to be with the national team during those series.