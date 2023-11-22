Video
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Blackcaps to enter Tigers' den today

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Sports Reporter

New Zealand national cricket will arrive in Bangladesh today to play a two-match Test series, which is the part of the ICC Test Championship, confirmed Cricket New Zealand.

Soon after arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, the guests will take another flight for Sylhet to play the first Test of the series between November 28 and December 1.

Blackcaps were originally scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on November 17 and were scheduled to play a two-day warm-up match before the international action which they opted to cancel because of busy cricketing schedule.

Visitors are going to miss the service of their pacemen Matt Henry, who is ruled out of the series for injury and has been replaced by Neil Wagner while Bangladesh are going to miss a bunch of important cogs including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed and Liton Das. Shakib and Taskin are ruled out for injury while Liton opted away to stay beside his family while Tamim's return is yet to decide.

The second and final Test of the series will be starting in Dhaka on December 6. By this series both hosts and guest will start their new cycle of the ICC Test Championship.




