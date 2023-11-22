State-run banks' loan recovery poor from top defaulters

Four state-run banks are grappling with challenges for recovering defaulted loans from their top loan defaulters.The top 20 defaulters of Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank and Rupali Bank collectively account for a staggering Tk 23,421 crore in bad loans, constituting approximately 45 percent of the total defaulted loans of Tk 52,377 crore in these banks.As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, four banks managed to recover Tk 119 crore only from their top 20 defaulters, a mere 5.43 percent of the targeted recovery of Tk 2,190 crore by the end of June.The top 20 defaulters of Janata Bank had Tk 8,739 crore, those of Agrani Bank Tk 6,854 crore, those of Sonali Bank Tk 4,284 crore and those of Rupali Bank Tk 3,544 crore as of June 2023.The recovery performance of these banks is poor with Janata Bank achieving only 2 percent (Tk 16 crore) of its Tk 870 crore target, Agrani Bank reaching 2 percent (Tk 12 crore) of its Tk 685 crore target, Sonali Bank securing 9 percent (Tk 26 crore) of its Tk 300 crore target and Rupali Bank recovering 19 percent (Tk 65 crore) of its Tk 335 crore target.The four banks recovered a total of Tk 950 crore from their total Tk 52,377 crore outstanding default loans. BB work towards reducing non-performing loan (NPL) ratios to below 10 percent for the state-owned commercial banks and below 5 percent for the private commercial banks.Despite assurances from the central bank to address the issue and decrease default loans, the situation appeared to be worsening. The ratio of gross NPLs to total loans for the state-owned commercial banks (SCBs) went up to 25.01 percent at the end of June from 19.87 percent at the end of March.The lenient approach of the central bank has led to a significant number of defaulters abstaining from making timely loan repayments, bankers said. In July 2022, BB issued a fresh policy on rescheduling classified loans, allowing defaulters to reschedule their loans for more than three times with significantly low amounts of down payment.Under the new policy, defaulters get scope for rescheduling their loans up to 29 years. The amount of down payment, a precondition for rescheduling defaulted loans, has been reduced sharply to as low as 2.5 percent from 10 percent of the outstanding loan amount.This policy shift has encouraged defaulters to take advantage of lower interest rates and reduced down payment requirements when rescheduling their loans, bankers said. They expressed concern that this opportunity might be exploited by influential defaulters with political connections.Exemplary punishment for the willful defaulters must be ensured so that others refrain from becoming defaulters after taking loans, they said.