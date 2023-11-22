Stocks dip again as govt's rivals call for fresh blockade

Indices dipped further on both the bourses of the country -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday as the anti-government parties called for another two-day spell of countrywide blockade from today (Wednesday) protesting at the announcement of poll schedules.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went down by 4.83 points or 0.07 percent to 6,221.73. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 1.41 point to finish at 2,104.41 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.03 point to close at 1,350.02.Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Tk 345.41 crore, which was Tk 442.86 crore at the previous session of the week. Out of 307 issues traded, 98 declined, 38 advanced and 171 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.At CSE its All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 10.01 points to settle at 18,469.30 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shed 6.21 points to close at 11,046.36.