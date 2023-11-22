Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

21 businesses to get president's industrial award

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Twenty-one business houses are going to get "President's Award for Industrial Development" employment generation, and overall economic development, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Industries on November 15.

The industries ministry has recognised entrepreneurs for their efforts on six occasions in the past. Businesses will be recognised across six categories: large, medium, small, cottage, micro, and hi-tech.

Echotex Ltd, Pran Dairy Limited, and Mir Akhter Hossain Limited shared the top spot in large industries category while Square Food & Beverage Limited came second and Snowtex Outerwear Ltd and Square Toiletries Ltd jointly came third, according to the notification. Kamruzzaman Kamal, Marketing Director at PRAN-RFL Group, said two companies of the group have been selected for the awards.

Md Parvez Saiful Islam, chief operating officer at Square Food and Beverage, said it was encouraging to be recognised. This will help to keep commitments to consumers.

In the medium industries category, Bengal Poly & Paper Sack Ltd secured top spot while Basumati Distribution Ltd and APS Apparels Ltd came second and third respectively.

In the small industry category, Reliance Builder, and Concord Entertainment Co Ltd jointly secured top position, Rangpur Foundry Ltd came out second, and Gunze United Ltd third. In the micro category, Fariha Green Mood Leathers Ltd secured first place, followed by ABM Water Company in second place and Deeplaid Laboratories Ltd in third place.

Blue-Star Agro Product and Industry topped the cottage industry category, with Pretty Beauty Parlour second and Lehaz Salma Jubo Mahila Kallyan Sangstha (LSYWWO) third. In the hi-tech industry category, Biz Solution Ltd finished in first place.

 Sheikh Faezul Amin, additional secretary (planning), Ministry of Industries, said the ministry was yet to decide when the awards will be handed over.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


State-run banks' loan recovery poor from top defaulters
Stocks dip again as govt's rivals call for fresh blockade
Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Business Council launched
21 businesses to get president's industrial award
BD improves in Basel anti money laundering index  
Higher competitiveness needed to attract higher investment
$1.19b remittance in 17 days brings hope amid dollar crisis
Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft