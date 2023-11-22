Higher competitiveness needed to attract higher investment

Bangladesh needs to ramp up its efforts in elevating competitiveness in attracting foreign direct investment and private sector investment, experts said at the concluding session of FICCI seminar on 60-year completion f the chamber on Monday.Taking advantage of low labour cost, Bangladesh needs to gradually expand competitiveness-based advantages, said M Masrur Reaz, chairman of the Policy Exchange of Bangladesh.Competitiveness will be the catalyst for realising the country's economic vision and investment climate is one of its key components, he said.Reaz emphasised innovation, entrepreneurship and tech accessibility for fostering competitiveness and increasing productivity.By facilitating access to financial products and opening doors to lucrative markets, domestic firms will thrive in competitive environments, he said.He stressed on the need for promoting a conducive policy and regulatory framework, strategic infrastructure development and sector-specific regulations to propel the growth."Bangladesh has an opportunity which is also emerging from geopolitics and economy for supply chain expansion beyond the concentration area," said Reaz.Bangladesh trails behind its competitors such as Thailand and Indonesia, he added.He was speaking at a plenary session, titled "Bangladesh Investment Climate: Current Landscape and Mission 2041", at the concluding day of a two-day "Investment Expo-2023" at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI,) organised the event. Reaz said on the occasion that Trade, investment and connectivity enhancements will be critical drivers of the Vision 2041 aspirations of the country.He said Bangladesh will very soon turn into a sought-after destination for market-seeking investors. Studies suggest, he said there will be 34 million people in the middle income and affluent section 2025 and the country is set to become the ninth largest consumer market globally by 2030."Demographic dividend with increasing purchasing power will be conducive for market-seeking investments," added Reaz adding that Bangladesh would emerge as an attractive investment destination for many reasons.With a median age of 28 years, the population is younger than that in key competitors like India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, he pointed out that a substantial 68.4 percent of population falls within the working-age bracket. It promises a vibrant and dynamic workforce.But Bangladesh struggles in a number of areas in competitiveness that include efficiency of institutions for regulatory service delivery, connectivity infrastructure and power, he said.He suggested some broader policy reforms adding Bangladesh can bring improvements in regulatory environment for businesses modernising laws such as companies and bankruptcy acts and tax policies.Strengthening export competitiveness through broad-based global value chain capabilities including reducing average rates of protection and harmonising tariff across all intermediate and final goods among others is crucial, he said. Improving efficiency and availability of clusters for industrial development is also needed, Reaz added The government is committed to facilitating the flow of capital and fostering a conducive environment for investors, said Md Tofazzel Hossain, principal secretary to the prime minister. "As we undergo significant transformations, addressing domestic issues, promoting diversification and enhancing logistics policies are top priorities," he said."Despite challenges, Bangladesh's trajectory as one of the world's fastest-growing economies positions it as a lucrative investment destination," he added.Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary to the commerce ministry, Saiful Islam, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka, Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, and Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of Ficci, also spoke. TIM Nurul Kabir, executive director of FICCI, moderated the event.