$1.19b remittance in 17 days brings hope amid dollar crisis

In a remarkable turn of events, the country has witnessed an influx of over $1187 million (1.19 billion) in remittance in the first 17 days of November. With a daily average exceeding $70 million, analysts predict a potential surpassing of $2 billion by the month's end, building momentum from last August's achievement.The surge in remittances can be attributed to the government's 2.5percent cash incentives, coupled with an additional 2.5 percent from banks, motivating remitters to choose legal channels for their transactions. As per Bangladesh Bank's latest report, various banks have played a crucial role in facilitating this positive trend.During this 17 days $78.52 million flowed through state-owned banks, $35.17 million through a specialized bank (BKB), $1070.4 million through private banks and $3.6 million through foreign banks. However, eight banks reported no remittances.While the dollar market experiences increasing volatility, creating dollar scarcity in banks and money changers, the surge in remittances brings newfound optimism. Despite efforts to address the dollar crisis, the situation persists, making remittances a beacon of hope amidst challenges.In response to market imbalance, the Association of Bank (ABB) Chief Executives and the Association of Banks Dealing in Foreign Currency (BAFEDA) held an emergency meeting recently. A senior Bangladesh Bank official said "We have warned banks not to buy dollars at higher rates," expressing hope that the existing demand-supply dynamics will stabilize the situation.Despite concerns, both ABB and BAFEDA have established fixed rates, with buying and selling prices at Tk110.5 and Tk111 per dollar, respectively. Yet, the open and kerb market reflects higher prices, highlighting the importance of addressing the ongoing challenges.In these challenging times in dollar market, the resilience of remittances emerges as a significant contributor to the nation's financial stability, offering a glimmer of optimism amidst economic uncertainties.