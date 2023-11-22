Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

LONDON, Nov 21: Asian and European stock markets mostly fell Tuesday as investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve's most recent meeting for a steer on interest rates in the world's biggest economy.

The Fed will later publish minutes from its November gathering, when policymakers held rates, and investors will analyse comments from officials.

Investors are becoming increasingly optimistic that the US central bank is finished hiking rates, with expectations growing that financial conditions will become easier in the new year as inflation comes down.

That has fanned a rush back into risk assets in recent weeks and also pushed the dollar down against its peers.

"Traders will scrutinise the minutes closely, hoping to find clues for the timing of the next Fed move, which is now widely assumed to be a cut," said ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

"Against this background, dovish minutes could bring forward the market's expectations for when the Fed will begin cutting rates and trigger further dollar weakness."

Investors will also pay close attention to earnings from US retailers Best Buy and Lowe's ahead of the peak-demand Christmas shopping season.

New York's three main indices extended their gains Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a 22-month high thanks to an advance in tech giants including Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia.

The rally was boosted by the successful sale of 20-year US Treasuries that sent yields on other notes lower. Talk is now growing that the Fed could cut borrowing costs as early as March, much earlier than previous bets on the second half of 2024.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


State-run banks' loan recovery poor from top defaulters
Stocks dip again as govt's rivals call for fresh blockade
Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Business Council launched
21 businesses to get president's industrial award
BD improves in Basel anti money laundering index  
Higher competitiveness needed to attract higher investment
$1.19b remittance in 17 days brings hope amid dollar crisis
Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft