Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:34 AM
DIU holds job festival on Nov 24, 25

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Career Development Center of Daffodil International University (DIU) is organizing "DIU Job Utshab 2023" (Job Festival) on November 24 and 25 with a vision to generate competent, employable human resources for corporate and development sectors, aiming to contribute to the national economy.

Scheduled to be held at the Daffodil Smart City at Ashulia, the inauguration ceremony of this two-day job fair will be joined by GSM Zafarullah, managing director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

Employers from 200 organizations will be present at the job festival with about 3,000 job offers and about 1,000 internship offers. At this two-day job festival, at least 4,200 job seekers who have completed their last year or recently graduated from various university departments are expected to participate.

The job festival will also feature 20,400 students' self-assessment training, on-campus training, internships, job transitions, employment skills testing, and networking opportunities with alumni and various organizations.

Based on the great success of last year's event, preparations are being made for an even more impressive gathering of top organisations and talented students for this year's job festival, the organizers informed at a "Meet the Press" program held on Monday at Daffodil Tower in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

Dr Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Daffodil family CEO and adviser of the DIU Career Development Center (CDC); Prof Dr Syed Akhtar Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Science and Information Technology; Prof Dr Md Masum Iqbal, Dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship; Prof Dr Shaikh Rashed Haider Noori, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Aftab Hossain, Head, Department of Journalism, Media and Communication; and Dr Tanvir Fittin Abir,    �UNB




