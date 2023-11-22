Bonik Barta, BIDS honours two renowned economists

Bangla daily the Bonik Barta and Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) jointly awarded the Gunijon Sambordhana for 2023 to two eminent personalities Mashiur Rahman, the immediate past economic affairs adviser to the prime minister and Mirza Azizul Islam, former finance and planning adviser to a caretaker government, in recognition of their extraordinary contribution to the county.The award ceremony took place at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Monday, where dignitaries from different levels of society, ministers, economists, executives of various corporate sectors, and academicians participated.Planning Minister MA Mannan, also chairman of BIDS and Foreign Minister MA Momen handed over crests to the winners, says a press release.Dewan Hanif Mahmud, editor of the Bonik Barta, moderated the event. This is the sixth edition of the programme.Last year, Dr Rounaq Jahan and the late Dr Akbar Ali Khan facilitated the fifth version of the event, according to a statement.Mirza Azizul Islam currently teaching at BRAC University. He joined the programme virtually. BRAC University, School of Business Dean Prof Mohammad Mujibul Haque received the crest on behalf of him.Mirza Azizul Islam thanked Bonik Barta and BIDS and said, "Serving the country with my knowledge is my first priority."Mashiur Rahman said he is fortunate that he had the opportunity to work with then Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the independence of Bangladesh.Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said The Bonik Barta awarded two very esteemed personalities who have been contributing to the country from their respective fields.Momen requested Rahman to write on the daily activities of Bangabandhu as he was his personal secretary and saw the man up close.Rehman Sobhan, chairman of the CPD, said he has had a special relationship with Islam for a long time. Sobhan also praised Rahman's intellectuality.Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed said Islam is a very soft-spoken person, and that Rahman was his teacher during his time as a student at Dhaka College."Both Islam and Rahman are the assets of the country's heritage," said Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank.Planning Minister MA Mannan and the immediate past State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam also spoke at the event. Binayak Sen, the Director General of BIDS, gave the opening speech.