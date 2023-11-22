Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bonik Barta, BIDS honours two renowned economists

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Bangla daily the Bonik Barta and Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) jointly awarded the Gunijon Sambordhana for 2023 to two eminent personalities Mashiur Rahman, the immediate past economic affairs adviser to the prime minister and Mirza Azizul Islam, former finance and planning adviser to a caretaker government, in recognition of their extraordinary contribution to the county.

The award ceremony took place at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Monday, where dignitaries from different levels of society, ministers, economists, executives of various corporate sectors, and academicians participated.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, also chairman of BIDS and Foreign Minister MA Momen handed over crests to the winners, says a press release.

Dewan Hanif Mahmud, editor of the Bonik Barta, moderated the event. This is the sixth edition of the programme.

Last year, Dr Rounaq Jahan and the late Dr Akbar Ali Khan facilitated the fifth version of the event, according to a statement.

Mirza Azizul Islam currently teaching at BRAC University. He joined the programme virtually. BRAC University, School of Business Dean Prof Mohammad Mujibul Haque received the crest on behalf of him.

Mirza Azizul Islam thanked Bonik Barta and BIDS and said, "Serving the country with my knowledge is my first priority."

Mashiur Rahman said he is fortunate that he had the opportunity to work with then Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the independence of Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said The Bonik Barta awarded two very esteemed personalities who have been contributing to the country from their respective fields.

Momen requested Rahman to write on the daily activities of Bangabandhu as he was his personal secretary and saw the man up close.

Rehman Sobhan, chairman of the CPD, said he has had a special relationship with Islam for a long time. Sobhan also praised Rahman's intellectuality.

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed said Islam is a very soft-spoken person, and that Rahman was his teacher during his time as a student at Dhaka College.

"Both Islam and Rahman are the assets of the country's heritage," said Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and the immediate past State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam also spoke at the event. Binayak Sen, the Director General of BIDS, gave the opening speech.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


State-run banks' loan recovery poor from top defaulters
Stocks dip again as govt's rivals call for fresh blockade
Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Business Council launched
21 businesses to get president's industrial award
BD improves in Basel anti money laundering index  
Higher competitiveness needed to attract higher investment
$1.19b remittance in 17 days brings hope amid dollar crisis
Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft