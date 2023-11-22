TECNO unveils universal tone imaging tech

TECNO, a global pioneer in mobile imaging technology, is proud to unveil its latest groundbreaking leap in camera technology, TECNO Universal Tone-the most advanced AI-Powered multi-skin tone imaging technology that integrates the industry's newest spectral database and insights.Self-developed by TECNO, the technology was enhanced through joint research and development in cooperation with color science academics from leading global universities, with newly collected and analyzed data from scientific research integrated into the system.The Universal Tone technology made its debut in the captivating 'Portrait For Everyone' short film produced by BBC StoryWorks on October 25th.Created to deliver precise representations of skin tones, TECNO Universal Tone embodies inclusivity and customization. Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, highlights the brand's commitment to fostering a positive mindset through technological development. The technology employs a rigorous scientific, data-based approach to ensure an accurate reflection of the diverse beauty of users worldwide.TECNO Universal Tone technology incorporates three engines: the Multi-Skin Tone Restoration Engine, the Local-Tuning Engine, and the AI-Powered Computational Portrait Engine.The Multi-Skin Tone Restoration Engine utilizes a scientific approach, featuring the industry's largest diversified spectral database. It covers frequently overlooked skin colors, eliminating bias in technology. This engine allows for the creation of an inclusive skin tone scale and precise representation.The Local-Tuning Engine tailors solutions for diverse real-world scenarios, considering local environments, lighting conditions, and color temperatures to achieve a harmonious output.