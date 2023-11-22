Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TECNO unveils universal tone imaging tech

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

TECNO, a global pioneer in mobile imaging technology, is proud to unveil its latest groundbreaking leap in camera technology, TECNO Universal Tone-the most advanced AI-Powered multi-skin tone imaging technology that integrates the industry's newest spectral database and insights.

Self-developed by TECNO, the technology was enhanced through joint research and development in cooperation with color science academics from leading global universities, with newly collected and analyzed data from scientific research integrated into the system.

The Universal Tone technology made its debut in the captivating 'Portrait For Everyone' short film produced by BBC StoryWorks on October 25th.

Created to deliver precise representations of skin tones, TECNO Universal Tone embodies inclusivity and customization. Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, highlights the brand's commitment to fostering a positive mindset through technological development. The technology employs a rigorous scientific, data-based approach to ensure an accurate reflection of the diverse beauty of users worldwide.

TECNO Universal Tone technology incorporates three engines: the Multi-Skin Tone Restoration Engine, the Local-Tuning Engine, and the AI-Powered Computational Portrait Engine.

The Multi-Skin Tone Restoration Engine utilizes a scientific approach, featuring the industry's largest diversified spectral database. It covers frequently overlooked skin colors, eliminating bias in technology. This engine allows for the creation of an inclusive skin tone scale and precise representation.

The Local-Tuning Engine tailors solutions for diverse real-world scenarios, considering local environments, lighting conditions, and color temperatures to achieve a harmonious output.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


State-run banks' loan recovery poor from top defaulters
Stocks dip again as govt's rivals call for fresh blockade
Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Business Council launched
21 businesses to get president's industrial award
BD improves in Basel anti money laundering index  
Higher competitiveness needed to attract higher investment
$1.19b remittance in 17 days brings hope amid dollar crisis
Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft