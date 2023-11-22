Video
SEED holds webinar on upcoming COP-28

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

The Society of Experts on Environment Development (SEED) organized a special webinar in Dhaka on Tuesday ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP)-28 2023, due to start in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 30 to continue until December 12 next.

Presided over by Md. Abul Kalam Azad, the President of SEED and Co-Chairman of Smart Bangladesh Network and former principal secretary, the webinar was participated by SEED's Chief Advisor, Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmed, and local perspective Mirza Shaukat Ali, the Director of the Department of Environment.

On the global front, Md. Ziaul Haque, the Director of the Department of Environment, provided insights. Dr. Ainun Nishat, Vice-President of SEED, and Dr. Mohammed Asaduzzaman Vice-President of SEED, along with Prof. Saiful Islam of BUET, contributed as negotiators, providing detailed information about the COP-28 conference.

Student Representative Mahinoor Ekram discussed the conference's intricacies, and EXCOM member and environmental lawyer Hafizul Islam presented on Loss and Damage.

During the webinar, Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmed highlighted the critical state of the climate, stressing the need for urgent action to address greenhouse gas depletion and the increasing frequency of climate-related disasters. He emphasized the importance of Bangladesh's representation at COP-28, focusing on issues such as greenhouse gas conservation, adaptation, and international cooperation.




