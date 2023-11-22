ShareTrip celebrates its 4th anniv, launches ST Pay

Country's leading travel tech platform ShareTrip is well on its way to evolve into a lifestyle brand with new and innovative features, including ST Pay (ShareTrip Pay), first of its kind introduced by any travel management company in Bangladesh.ST Pay comprises a number of beneficial financial tools, which will add dimensions to user experience. They have also introduced an array of new features including vouchers, shop, mobile recharge, pay bill and much more.ShareTrip also announced a second round of investment from the Startup Bangladesh Limited (SBL). This was revealed during the grand celebration of ShareTrip's 4th anniversary.On the occasion of its 4th anniversary, ShareTrip organised a stunning event at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Sheraton Dhaka, on Sunday, says a press release.Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, State Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division of Bangladesh, graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division as the Special Guest while Sami Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Startup Bangladesh Ltd was present as the Guest of Honor. All the senior officials from airline partners, hotels, payment partners and corporate partners were also a part of the event.In addition to meeting all the necessities of the globetrotters, ShareTrip has been taking multi-faceted steps to turn it into a lifestyle brand. In continuation of its efforts, ShareTrip recently revamped its website, packed with an array of innovative new features for redefining the travel experience. Now ShareTrip has come up with the most integrated features for all users, including ST Pay(digital payment solution). New service options like Shop, Voucher, Mobile Recharge and Pay Bill - all are available with just a tap on its app. These features were launched during the 4th-anniversary celebration, along with a renewed determination to add value to users' experience.The State Minister of Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said at the event, "ShareTrip has been making significant contributions within the country's tourism sector by seamlessly aligning travel with technology; and now, they are working to expand their horizons and introduce an array of lifestyle features ensuring convenience from all aspects.Through such initiatives, ShareTrip is bringing us closer to our Prime Minister's vision of a Smart Bangladesh. A big congratulations to ShareTrip on its 4th anniversary and the exciting launch of ST Pay. Best wishes for a future journey filled with success and joy!"Sadia Haque, Co-Founder and CEO of ShareTrip, said, "Our journey has been a relentless pursuit of global milestones and transforming travel experiences for everyone. ShareTrip is evolving into a comprehensive travel and lifestyle brand, scripting exciting new chapters in our story. With the introduction of ST Pay under ShareTrip, we're not just redefining the travel industry but also fostering a smarter economy in Bangladesh. Today isn't solely about celebrating our achievements; it's about embracing the better experiences that await us."A total of 43 awards in different categories, including airline, hotels, agents, financial institutions, corporate, telco, etc., were bestowed on ShareTrip's partners.