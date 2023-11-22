Video
Cybercriminals wipe out logs in most attacks: Sophos

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, recently released its Active Adversary Report for Security Practitioners, which found that telemetry logs were missing in nearly 42% of the attack cases studied.

In 82% of these cases, cybercriminals disabled or wiped out the telemetry to hide their tracks. The report covers Incident Response (IR) cases that Sophos analyzed from January 2022 through the first half of 2023, says a press release.

Gaps in telemetry decrease much-needed visibility into organizations' networks and systems, especially since attacker dwell time (the time from initial access to detection) continues to decline, shortening the time defenders have to effectively respond to an incident.

In the report, Sophos classifies ransomware attacks with a dwell time of less than or equal to five days as "fast attacks," which accounted for 38% of the cases studied. "Slow" ransomware attacks are those with a dwell time greater than five days, which accounted for 62% of the cases.

When examining these "fast" and "slow" ransomware attacks at a granular level, there was not much variation in the tools, techniques, and living-off-the-land binaries (LOLBins) that attackers deployed, suggesting defenders don't need to reinvent their defensive strategies as dwell time shrinks. However, defenders do need to be aware that fast attacks and the lack of telemetry can hinder fast response times, leading to more destruction.

"Cybercriminals only innovate when they must, and only to the extent that it gets them to their target. Attackers aren't going to change what's working, even if they're moving faster from access to detection. This is good news for organizations because they don't have to radically change their defensive strategy as attackers speed up their timelines. The same defenses that detect fast attacks will apply to all attacks, regardless of speed. This includes complete telemetry, robust protections across everything, and ubiquitous monitoring," said John Shier, Field CTO Commercial.

The Sophos Active Adversary Report for Security Practitioners is based on 232 Sophos Incident response (IR) cases across 25 sectors from Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Targeted organizations were located in 34 different countries across six continents. Eighty-three percent of cases came from organizations with fewer than 1,000 employees.




