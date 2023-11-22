Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IDCOL awards meritorious students of DU

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Desk

IDCOL awards meritorious students of DU

IDCOL awards meritorious students of DU

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) has acknowledged the academic achievements of 11 exceptional students from the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) at the University of Dhaka.

The scholarship awards were presented at the "Professor Habibullah Conference Hall (Academic Building)" recently, says a press release.

In collaboration with the "Center for Policy Research on Business and Development (CPRBD)", IDCOL organized the "IDCOL Scholarship Program" with the support of various departments within the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) at the University of Dhaka.

The merit-based scholarships were awarded to students who demonstrated outstanding academic prowess during their bachelor's degree studies.

The event was graced and chaired by Sharifa Khan, Chairman, IDCOL and Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD).

 Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director and CEO of IDCOL, and Professor Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Dean, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, were present as special guests.

During the ceremony, Sharifa Khan presented certificates and scholarship funds to the students. During her speech, she expressed gratitude to IDCOL for its constant invaluable support on commendable initiatives such as the scholarship program.
She emphasised that the scholarship recipients should not only feel motivated to continue their excellent performance in their higher education but also serve as inspirations for others to excel in their studies and make positive impacts for the nation.

During his speech, Professor Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen applauded the commendable initiative of IDCOL under the transformational leadership of Sharifa Khan and expressed his sincere gratitude to IDCOL for coming forward with the merit-based scholarship.

Other guests present were Emeritus Professor Dr. Khondoker Bazlul Hoque, Professor, Department of International Business; Professor Abu Hena Reza Hasan, Director, Center for Policy Research on Business and Development (CPRBD); Professor Masuda Yasmeen, Chairperson, Department of Economics; Professor Dr. Dhiman Kumar Chowdhury, Chairperson, Department of Accounting & Information Systems; Professor Dr. M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Chairperson, Department of Finance; Professor Dr. Hasina Sheykh, Chairperson, Department of Banking and Insurance; Professor Dr. Md. Kamal Uddin, Chairperson, Department of International Business; and Professor Dr. Subodh Deba Nath, Department of International Business.

IDCOL remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting educational excellence and supporting the bright future of young talents. Through investments in education, IDCOL aims to contribute to the development of a skilled and knowledgeable workforce, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future leaders of the country.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


State-run banks' loan recovery poor from top defaulters
Stocks dip again as govt's rivals call for fresh blockade
Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Business Council launched
21 businesses to get president's industrial award
BD improves in Basel anti money laundering index  
Higher competitiveness needed to attract higher investment
$1.19b remittance in 17 days brings hope amid dollar crisis
Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft