Mortgaged properties of Reptiles Farm handed over to Uddipan

The handover ceremony of mortgaged assets of Reptile Farms Ltd to the highest Bidder Uddipan , a private company, held at head office of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) on Tuesday, says a press release.International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) Managing Director (CC) Md Moshiur Rahman handing over the mortgaged assets of Reptiles Farm Ltd to Uddipan Executive Director and CEO Bidyut Kumar Basu at a ceremony held in the city on Tuesday. ILFSL Chairman Md Nazrul Islam Khan was also present there.Board Members of ILFSL and Reptiles Farm Ltd and Uddipan were present at the hand over and take over programme.Reptiles Farms, a crocodile farm in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh, has been sold for Tk 38 crore recently. Non-government organisation Uddipan bought the farm in an auction.In 2004, the country's first commercial crocodile farm was established on 15 acres of land at Bhaluka upazila in the district. Farm began its journey with only 75 crocodiles. The purpose of establishing this farm was to export crocodile skin.In 2013 the ownership of the company was transferred to the new management of the firm with the aim of producing high quality crocodile skin and meat as an export oriented private limited company and due to financial need.To expand the crocodile farm, the management of Reptiles Farm Ltd borrowed a loan of Tk 58 crore from International Leasing and Financial Services Limited and mortgaged the farm property as collateral. Later, the farm authority paid Tk 20 crores against the loan of Tk 58 crore. At present, the outstanding amount of defaulted loans is around Tk 108 crore. Which was abandoned and unmanaged due to the absence of owners after various legal actions were initiated in connection with corruption.In response to a petition filed by ILFSL, a nonbank lending company from which the Reptiles Farm Ltd borrowed loan, the High Court established a six-person committee in 2022 to manage the farm.The court-appointed board of directors took over the farm on 12 February, 2022, when the farm had some 1,730 crocodiles, including a very ill one. On taking charge it was found that crocodiles were dying regularly due to prolonged neglect, carelessness and lack of food.In accordance with Section 12(3) of the Debt Courts Act, 2003, tenders are issued for the sale of fixed and temporary assets of Reptiles Farm Ltd for recovery of debts owed by Reptiles Farm Ltd.