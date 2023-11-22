Thriving backward linkages in BD knitwear industry

According to the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Bangladesh has the capability to supply 85 per cent of the yarn and fabric required by the RMG sector through its backward linkages. Furthermore, it currently contributes 40 per cent of the woven fabric needed by the knitwear sector, resulting in a significant 75 per cent value addition. However, despite these capabilities, Bangladesh imported raw materials worth US $ 16 billion in FY '23 to export RMG worth US $ 47 billion.While it's not always possible to entirely eliminate imports due to buyer requirements for specific raw materials, Bangladesh's negotiation power in this regard remains limited. The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of focusing on internal strengths to avoid falling behind. Thus, there's a growing consensus on shifting the focus from globalisation to localisation and leveraging domestic strengths to strengthen the RMG sector.Bangladesh knitwear sector's core strength lies in its backward linkage. Entrepreneurs in this sector have not only expanded their stitching capacity over time but have also invested in associated industries to enhance the sector's overall capacity.This gradual evolution is making the country's knitwear sector inch closer to being self-sufficient in fabric and yarn production. As the export volume from the knitwear sector has grown, the capacity of the backward linkage has expanded accordingly.In the 2022-23 fiscal year, knitwear contributed 54.77 per cent to overall RMG export earnings. The direct contribution of the knitwear sector to Bangladesh's GDP is approximately 9 per cent, while the backward linkage sector adds another 2 per cent to it. The sector achieves a domestic value addition of about 75 per cent, significantly higher than woven products.The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has initiated various efforts to promote the growth of knitwear exports by incorporating cutting-edge technologies, thus increasing domestic value addition.As the export volume from the knitwear sector has grown, the capacity of the backward linkage has expanded accordingly. The growth of spinning mills has mirrored the rise in knitwear exports. In 2010-11, there were 383 yarn manufacturing mills and 743 fabric manufacturer mills, but currently, there are over 550 yarn manufacturing mills in Bangladesh as of 2023. The total investment in the backward linkage, including knitting, dyeing and spinning industries, has exceeded US $ 7 billion over the years.This expansion is a result of the growth of the backward linkage industry, which has enabled the knitwear sector to achieve higher value addition and, consequently, a significantly higher net retention rate. Presently, local suppliers can meet up to 90 per cent of the sector's fabric requirements and around 75 per cent of the yarn requirements.Additionally, the sector has generated employment opportunities for numerous individuals through direct and indirect economic activities, which has positively impacted the country's social development, women's empowerment and poverty alleviation.It's evident that technical efficiency in Bangladesh knitwear sector is on the rise. This sector warrants special attention due to its substantial contributions to foreign exchange earnings, employment and value addition through the backward linkage industry. The BKMEA has formulated a blueprint to export at least US $ 30 billion worth of knit products by 2030 which is not a far-fetched projection.Currently, Bangladesh exports knit products to 153 countries, and by 2050, there are plans to expand the reach to 212 countries by delivering international standard knit products. Hence, there is a strong emphasis on exploring new markets for future growth.During the initial four months of the current fiscal year, in July-October, the earnings from RMG exports amounted to US $ 14.78 billion, marking 5.95 per cent year-on-year growth, according to data provided by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).Out of this total, US $ 8.67 billion was attributed to knitwear exports, which displayed a remarkable 12.32 per cent year-on-year growth, while woven garment items contributed US $ 6.10 billion, reflecting a negative growth of 1.94 per cent. For FY '24, the total RMG export target has been set at US $ 52.27 billion, with US $ 28.43 billion earmarked for knitwear and US $ 23.84 billion for woven garments.Historically, woven garments held the top position in the export sector. However, over time, knitwear has risen to prominence. One of the primary factors contributing to the higher export performance of knitwear over woven garments is the reduced lead time and readily available raw materials. (Abridged) �Apparel Resources