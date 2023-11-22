Video
United Power's profit falls in Q1

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

United Power Generation and Distribution Company Ltd suffered a 37.6 percent fall in year-on-year profit to Tk 184.38 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

The company made Tk 296.35 core profit in the same period last year, it said in a financial statement.

Therefore, the company reported consolidated earnings per share of Tk 3.12 in July-September this year, compared to Tk 5 previous year.

The EPS decreased mainly due to incurring a significant amount of exchange loss in foreign currency transactions, United Power said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. At the same time, borrowing costs have increased on the back of high inflation compared to the same period last year, it added.

The consolidated net asset value per share rose to Tk 56.35 from Tk 53.22, while the consolidated net operating cash flow per share dipped to Tk 5.19 from Tk 5.58.




