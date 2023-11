BDBL inks deal with Gazi Communications to ensure cyber security

Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) Sunday signed an agreement with Gazi Communications to ensure next generation end point cyber security. Managing Director and CEO Md. Habibur Rahman Gazi and Gazi Communications Executive Director Md. Salahuddin Chodhury was present at the programme.BDBL General Manager Poritosh Sarker and Gazi Communications Chief Technology Officer Hafiz Muhammad Yusuf signed the agreement held at BDBL Head Office recently, says a press release.