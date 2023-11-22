Three int'l expos kick off in city on Thursday

Three-in-One trade show under-One-Roof related to Building and Construction, Wood and Woodworking and Electrical Products and Technology will open in the city on Thursday.It will be organized by ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd jointly with Futurex Trade Fair & Events Pvt Ltd. It will take place at International Convention City Between November 23 and 25.The tradeshows will cover 150 exhibitors. They will offer exciting sourcing options with a wide variety of products on display for Building and Construction Sector, Furniture Sector and Electric Products related industry.The 7th edition of International Trade Show on Building and Construction Industry BUILDCON-2023 will showcase latest innovations from overseas suppliers.Companies will showcase Architectural and Building Hardware, Locks, Fittings and Tools, Kitchen, Bathroom, Sanitary Ware, Ceramic Tiles Tapes & Sealants, EPDM Rubber and Profiles, Earthing, UPVC & Wood Doors & Windows, Geo Textiles, Batching Plant Civil & Road Concrete mixers, Construction Equipment & Machinery Bangladesh WOOD is focused on technology and materials related trade show for WOOD and WOODWORKING Industry in Bangladesh. The 7th edition of Bangladesh WOOD 2023 has participation from International suppliers showcasing Machinery, Materials,Tools, Furnishings, Mattresses and more.Exhibit Profiles will moreover Includes Particle Board Production Line, Plywood Machineries and Bamboo Processing Machineries and Coir Board Machineries, Wooden Flooring, Laminate, Plywood, Veneer MDF and Lumber, Abrasive- Sand Paper Sheet, Wide Belt, Narrow Belt.Material Handling equipment, Hydraulic Hot Press Machine Lumber, Timber, Round Logs, Plywood, Wood Panels, Veneer Cutting Chopping Machine , Wood Coating and paints Commercial, Marine, Decorative, Blockboard BWR, BWP Plywood, Manufacture knives and Knife Edge Grinding machines, PVC/WPC Foams Boards, Doors and Frames, Products sawn timber The 2nd edition of Bangladesh ELPROTECH will showcase International suppliers of Machinery, Accessories, Spares related to Electrical Products.Visit to source from International suppliers showcase their new innovations showcasing Fasteners , Pumps, Cable and Conductor, Capacitors, Clips & Clamps, Electrical Insulating Products in Composites Cable Trays, Ladder Type.They will also exhibit Cable Trays, Perforated Type Cable Tray PVC INSULATION TAPES, chemical earthing electrodes, gi earthing electrodes, copper earthing electrode, injection moulded plastic components, Cable Tie Manufacturer, Clips and Clamps."Over the years the stakeholders have been using the shows to source from International Suppliers who attend the event in large numbers. After a gap of a few years due to pandemic, Chinese Exhibitors are back in the current edition thus providing an interesting product line to source from.Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, Managing Director of ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, said the event will highlight combination of three shows under one umbrella to provide good sourcing options to business and visitors alike.