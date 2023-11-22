Video
SIBL awarded brilliant students of Chattogram Zone

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Desk

SIBL awarded brilliant students of Chattogram Zone

SIBL awarded brilliant students of Chattogram Zone

Social Islami Bank PLC awarded children of the bank's employees for their brilliant results in SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations in 2022 of Chattogram Zone.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, was present as chief guest   at the award giving ceremony arranged at Best Western Hotel, Chattogram on November 18 and handed over crests, certificates and cash rewards to students for their brilliant achievements, says a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Syed Mohammad Sohel, Head of  Chattogram Zone, Muhammed Mizanul Kabir, Head of SAMD, Md. Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, Manager of Khatungonj Branch, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, senior executives and parents of the students were present at the event.

Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said brilliant students would build the future of the nation and wished them brilliant future and continued success.




« PreviousNext »

