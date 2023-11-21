Not sure of joining polls: JP starts sale of nomination forms  

Jaitya Party started selling nomination papers on Monday, though yet they have not taken a final decision about the participation in the 12th general election. The party urged Awami League and BNP to reach a consensus on the election through discussions.Speaking with the journalists at Jatiya Party Chairmen's Banani office, party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "Election Commission has failed to create a proper environment for holding a fair and credible election. Despite this we are completing the necessary process for taking part in the elections.""Party Chairman GM Quader will take the final decision about the participation in the election after consultation with our senior leaders," he added.He said there is still time for two major parties (Awami League and BNP) to reach a consensus on the election through discussions. Election Commission also can reschedule the election if necessary to ensure a participatory election.Chunnu hopes general election will be held in a joyous atmosphere with the participation of all political parties. He also urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to bring voters to the polling stations for casting votes.He said their party is still rigid in their decision to field candidates in all 300 parliamentary seats.The party started selling nomination forms at the Chairmen's Banani Office at 10:00am. The party nomination aspirants are collecting the nomination forms by paying Tk 30,000 for each seat. The nomination forms will be sold at the Jatiya Party Chairmen's Banani Office from 10:00am to 4:00pm till November 23, said a press release signed by Mahmud Alam, Joint Office Secretary of Jatiya Party on Monday.Those who have collected nomination papers to contest the forthcoming general election with Jatiya Party tickets will have to face interviews from November 24 to November 26.The final list of candidates will be published on November 27.