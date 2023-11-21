733 AL nomination forms sold on Monday

On the third day of the nomination distribution for Awami League (AL) aspirants intending to contest the upcoming national elections on January 7, a total of 733 forms were distributed on Monday.Of these, 709 forms were sold directly from the party's office, each priced at Tk 50,000, and 24 were collected online.This brings the total number of individuals who have collected their nomination forms from the AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office to 3,019, including politicians, retired bureaucrats and military personnel, journalists, lawyers, players, celebrities, and other professionals, according to an AL office statement.According to AL office sources, its Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak collected form for Dhaka-13 constituency, Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and his son Sajedul Hossain Chowdhury Dipu from Chandpur-2, Dhaka City North AL general secretary SM Mannan Kachi and Swecchhasebak League leader Mobashwer Chowdhury for Dhaka-14, founder Juba Mohila League president former MP Nazma Akter for Dhaka-18, Dhaka City South AL general secretary Ismail Hossain for Dhaka-16, former Bangladesh Chhatra League president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon for Kurigram-1 and Prime Minister's Special Assistant Mashiur Rahman Humayun collected form from Kishoreganj-1.Renowned jurist and one of the members of Bangladesh's first Constitution preparation committee Barrister Amirul Islam collected forms for Kushtia-3 and his daughter Tania Amir for Kushtia-4 and former Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman retired secretary Dr. Muhammad Sadique collected for Sunamganj-4, former Bangladesh Cricket Team captain incumbent MP Mashrafe Bin Mortuza for Narail-2, AL social welfare secretary Aminul Islam Amin for Chattogram-15, former Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Anwar Hossain for Netrokona-5, renowned film actor Masum Parvej Rubel collected for Barishal-3, and actor Siddikur Rahman collected for Dhaka-17 and Tangail-1.As part of the 14-party alliance, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) president Rezaur Rashid Khan collected an AL nomination form for Sirajganj-6, and its member Hamidul Islam for Sunamganj-2, Bakul Hossain for Brahman-1 seats.Former MP retired Major General Abdus Salam collected a nomination form from Mymensingh-9, Dhaka City South Swecchhasebak League President Kamrul Hasan Ripon, and celebrity actress Mahia Mahi also submitted their nominations at the party office.According to Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, the AL has successfully sold a total of 3,019 nomination forms in the last three days, generating Tk15.09 crore in revenue since the sales inauguration by party chief Sheikh Hasina on Saturday. On Monday alone, 733 forms were sold, contributing Tk3.66 crore to the party's fund.Barua highlighted that on the second day, direct collection of nomination forms brought in Tk5.90 crore, with an additional Tk16 lakh earned through online sales.Dhaka division witnessed a higher demand for nomination forms compared to other divisions in the country. As of 3 pm on Monday, 624 party nomination forms were sold in Dhaka, 571 in Chattogram, 150 in Sylhet, 268 in Mymensingh, 230 in Barishal, 273 in Rangpur, 364 in Rajshahi, and 374 in Khulna.The Election Commission announced the polls schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election on November 15, with political parties able to submit nominations for candidacies until November 30.The Election Commission will scrutinize the nominations from December 1-4, and appeals against the nominations can be submitted from December 6-15. Nominations need to be withdrawn by December 17, with political parties distributing symbols within December 18, and the official election campaign beginning on that day. The campaign duration will end at 8:00 am on January 5.