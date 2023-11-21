JnU student Khadija freed from jail after 15 months

Khadijatul Kubra, a student of political science at Jagannath University, has been released from Kashimpur Women's Central Jail on bail after nearly 15 months of imprisonment.She walked out of jail at around 9 am on Monday, said acting prison warden Md Shahjahan Ahmed. Later, she left for Dhaka.In 2020, two cases were filed under the Digital Security Act against Khadija and retired Major Delwar Hossain at the Kalabagan and New Market police stations for "fabricating false and defamatory" statements against the prime minister and other important state officials.The allegations in both cases, filed within a week, were identical.On Aug 27, 2022, Khadija was arrested by the police.Following her arrest, Khadija's bail application was rejected several times. The High Court granted her bail on Feb 16, but the state filed an application for its suspension.Later, the case was taken to the Appellate Division, where it was adjourned for four months.Last Thursday, the High Court's bail order was upheld after the dismissal of the state's plea in court.After her release, Khadija said, "Whatever happened with me is completely unjust. I do not want to say anything more right now. I had spent almost 15 months in jail without committing any crime. At this moment, I do not have the mental composure to say more." Khadijatul then stated that she was not doing very well in prison."I spent my time praying, fasting, and studying. I have an honours second year exam today. I will directly go to the university from here to participate in the exam."� bdnews24.com