Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred by one day as PP reports sick

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Court Correspondent

The bail hearing of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been shifted to Wednesday (tomorrow) as the state sides sought time mentioning that Metropolitan Sessions Court Public Prosecutor was sick.

Monday was fixed for hearing on Mirza Fakhrul's bail prayer in the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in a case filed over the attack on the residence of Chief Justice in Kakrail on October 28.

Acting Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka fixed tomorrow (Wednesday) following a time petition submitted by Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

The Detective Branch of police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence on October 29.

Dhaka CMM sent him to jail, rejecting his bail prayer after he was produced before the court late in the evening on the same day.

Against the CMM court's order his lawyer filed a bail petition with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on November 2.




