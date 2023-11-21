Projects taken to remove bottlenecks on both sides of Bangabandhu Tunnel

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 20: The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry has taken projects to avert all bottlenecks on both sides of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.The Ministry has taken the projects of upgrading Karnaphuli Tunnel including Anwara Upazila connecting road into four-lane, 1st revised, with an additional cost of Tk 74.68 crore; upgrading Chaturi (Choumuhuni)-CUFL-Karnaphuli Drydock (Marine Academy)-Fakirnirhat (N-121) national highway into due standard and width with Tk 584.20 crore and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project with Tk 8,556.17 crore.The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has already approved those projects in order to safe movement of vehicles crossing though the tunnel. Meanwhile, the four lane 8km long Bangabandhu Tunnel connecting road has been opened for traffic on October 29 after the opening of the Bagabandhu Tunnel.The four-lane connecting road in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district from the tunnel mouth to Shikalbaha Junction has been constructed at a cost of Tk 407 crore, Suman Singha, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department and also the Project Director confirmed the Daily Observer.In a recent meeting of the ECNEC the total cost of the project had been enhanced to Tk 481 crore, he said. The project will be completed by December 2024.Besides, the government has taken another project of 15.5km long Chaturi (Choumuhuni)-CUFL-Karnaphuli Drydock (Marine Academy)-Fakirnirhat (N-121) national highway into due standard and width with Taka 584.20 crore. It has also been approved in the ECNEC. The construction of the project will be completed by December 2026 next.The Road Division and Bridges Ministry has taken those projectsto make the road connectivity fast, safe time and cost effective If the project is implemented safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli Tunnel. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with Chattogram port.Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali Deep Sea Port and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.The sources said at the west sides of the road is located Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy. Every day, people travel from Potiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.The country's first tunnel construction project, the 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called Bangabandhu Tunnel that was opened in October 28 next. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila. It is costing around US$1.56 billion. Another project of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project with Tk 8,556.17 crore has also been taken to remove the bottlenecks.