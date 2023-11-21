Video
48-hr hartal ends amid arrests, arson attacks, torch rallies countrywide

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


The 48-hour hartal called by BNP-Jamaat and other like-minded political parties ended with arrests, arson attacks and torch rallies around the country.

The opposition again called a 48-hour rail, road and water way blockade around the country from 6:00am on Wednesday to end at 6:00am on Friday.  Meanwhile, there is no programme for Tuesday.
BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press briefing on Monday afternoon.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence recorded 19 arson attacks till 9:00pm on Monday around the country.
A Fire Service release said miscreants set fire to 10 buses, 1 covered van, 6 trucks, 1 CNG and 3 compartments of a train in two days hartal.

Four of these arson attacks occurred in Dhaka City, 1 in Gazipur, 7 in Rajshahi, Natore, Bogura and Shirajganj, 4 in Chattogram, Feni, Mirsrai and Satkania and 1 in Jamalpur.

A total of 144 members of 29 firefighting units worked to douse the fires across the country during this period, added the release.

In support of the hartal BNP and Jamaat bought out processions in BNP and its affiliate political organizations held rally in favour of the hartal in Dayaganj, Dakshin Khan, Karwan Bazar, Jigatola, Science lab, Malibagh, Basabo and various other places in the capital. BNP, Jamaat and other like-minded political parties also held processions in different districts of the country.

Rizvi said the blockade is also meant for mounting pressure on the government to quit, hold the next election under a non-party neutral government and release of party leaders and activists, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Jamaat-e-Islami and other opposition parties are expected to follow BNP's lead in enforcing the blockade, according to party insiders.

A press release of BNP on Monday said that in the last 34 hours, a total of more than 480 leaders of the nationalist party BNP and its affiliated organizations have been arrested across the country. Some 1,990 people have been accused in 17 cases. More than 80 activists were injured in different districts of the country.




