Polls date rescheduling  possible, if BNP joins election: EC Rashida

The Election Commission (EC) will think about consider rescheduling the election if BNP and other parties join the upcoming national election.Speaking to the journalists at Agargaon EC building on Monday Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said, "In that case, the BNP needs to formally inform the EC about their participation."Replied to a question whether there would be any scope for BNP and other parties to join the polls, Rashida said, "If they want to join the election, we will welcome them. We will surely discuss to find a way.""It will never happen that they want to come and we will turn them away," she added.However she did not elaborate on the matter right then. "If they come, we will sit and look into the legal aspects. I cannot say anything in advance," Rashida said.The Election Commissioner also said they want a good election where all political parties take part.Election Commission (EC) said it will deploy 747,322 law enforcement agencies personnel for the 12th National Parliament elections.Election Commission (EC) Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told reporters, "At least 516,000 Ansar, 182,091 Police and RAB, 2,355 Coast Guard and 46,876 BGB personnel will be in the field.The minimum allowance of a policeman is Tk 536, the maximum is Tk 1,200. RAB member each also gets the same amount of allowance. BGB members each will get a minimum allowance of Tk 400, a maximum of Tk 1,225 and Coast Guards each will get a minimum Tk 637, a maximum of Tk 1,800.Out of this, police has asked for Tk 430 crore 25 lakh, Ansar and VDP have asked for Tk 366 crore 12 lakh, RAB has asked for Tk 50 crore 63 lakh and Coast Guard has asked for an allocation of Tk 78 crore 62 lakh.