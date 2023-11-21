Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HSC results on Nov 26

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certifi-cate and equivalent exams will be published on Nov 26, according to an education official.

At 10 am on that day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially release the results for the 2023 HSC and equivalent exam results. The education minister and the heads of the 11 education boards will present summaries of the results to the prime minister before then.

Afterwards, the results will be available to students through their institutions and online.

"The prime minister has agreed that the results for the HSC and equivalent exams should be published on Nov 26," said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee. "I sent the letter. The prime minister will officially release the results at 10 am."

The HSC exams for eight of the general education boards began on Aug 17 and continued until Sept 25. The tests for Chattogram, which was interrupted by floods, and the madrasa and technical boards began 10 days later. However, the authorities are set to publish the results across all 11 education boards together.

The students usually get the results for the public exams within 60 days of the examinations. According to the norm, the results of HSC and equivalent exams are published in November.

This year, exams worth a full 100 marks and lasting three hours were held for the first time after abridged syllabi and shortened question papers were instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ICT test was still reduced to a 75-mark exam.     � bdnews24.com




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Earth to warm up to 2.9C even with current climate pledges: UN
Not sure of joining polls: JP starts sale of nomination forms  
Israel expands Gaza operation as mediator says hostage deal 'close'
733 AL nomination forms sold on Monday
Take step for holding inclusive polls
JnU student Khadija freed from jail after 15 months
Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred by one day as PP reports sick
Projects taken to remove bottlenecks on both sides of Bangabandhu Tunnel


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft