Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:05 AM
Armed Forces Day today

Prez, PM greet members of armed forces

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Armed Forces Day will be celebrated through various programmes today amid festivity and enthusiasm, marking the establishment of army, navy and air force during the 1971 Liberation War.

The day's programme will begin with offering of special prayers after Fajr prayers at all mosques in all the cantonments and naval and air force bases throughout the country on the day, seeking divine blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the nation and progress of the armed forces, said an ISPR press release on Monday.

On the eve of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting members of the armed forces.

To mark the day, the President and the Prime Minister will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban (the Eternal Flame) at Dhaka Cantonment today morning, paying homage to the martyred armed forces' members who laid down their lives in the Liberation War in 1971.

Later, Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Navy Chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hasan and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban on behalf of their respective forces.

On the occasion, chiefs of the three services will pay courtesy call on the President at the Bangabhaban and Prime Minster at Armed Forces Division on the day.

The Prime Minister will accord a reception to family members of the Bir Shreshthas and selected gallantry award winning 1971 veterans and their family members at Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment.

The premier will distribute peace award for 2022-23 among five army, three navy and three air force personnel.

Liberation War Affairs Minister, PM's Security Affairs Adviser, chiefs of the three services, PM's Principal Secretary, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, Senior Secretary of the Defence Ministry, Secretary of Liberation War Affairs Ministry and other military and civil officials will be present at the function.

Besides, a reception programme will be arranged on behalf of the premier at Senakunja in the cantonment at 4pm on the same day.

Jatiya Sangsad speaker, chief justice, former presidents, leader of the opposition in parliament, former chief advisors, ministers and the people with the rank of minister, state ministers and the people with the rank of state minister, deputy speaker, foreign envoys in Bangladesh, chiefs of international organizations, chief election commissioner, election commissioners, judges, cabinet secretary, principal secretary, lawmakers (Dhaka), former military officials, former chiefs of the three services, sports and cultural personalities, Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak winning people in 2023, journalists, educationists, political leaders and dignitaries, family members of all Bir Shresthas, gallantry award winning officials, who lived in Dhaka during and after the Liberation War, and their family members, high civil officials and serving and former officials of three services will join the reception.    �BSS




