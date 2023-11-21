Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU suspends 4 'Proloy Gang' members, punishes 14 others

49 more chastised for copying in exams

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Monday suspended four members of 'Proloy Gang' who raged terrors on the campus and adjacent areas by snatching goods, dealing in contraband and drugs and harassing general students.

Besides, 49 students were punished for different terms over pursuing illegal means in examinations.

The four suspended students were asked to show cause within seven working days as to why they should not be expelled from the university.

They are Tabarak Mia of Peace and Conflict Department, Mursalin Faiyaz and Faisal Ahmed Sakib of Organisation Strategy and Leadership Department and Jubayer Ibne Humayun of Criminology Department.

The decisions of the punishment were taken at a meeting of the university's Disciplinary Board (DB) held on Monday with Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof ASM Maksud Kamal in the chair.
Following recommendation of the inter-hall investigation committee formed to probe the subversive activities of the 'Proloy Gang', the authorities punished 14 other members of the group for different terms.

A press release issued by the DU Public Relations Office confirmed the matter on Monday.

A notorious group of 2020-21 session students, identified as "Proloy Gang," came into limelight on the DU campus earlier in March this year. Its members were involved in drug abuse, extortion and assaulting outsiders on the campus, especially at the Suhrawardy Udyan and Shaheed Minar areas after dusk.

On top of it, the group reportedly occupied a room furnished with beds for patients on the third floor of the university's medical centre to use as their base, and selected a corner of the Suhrawardy Udyan to take mind-bending drugs. They nicknamed the spot "Nikumvila."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DU suspends 4 'Proloy Gang' members, punishes 14 others
Entry into SC premises by jaywalkers restricted
SC summons IG Prisons, Home Secy
Germany joins 5-country at ICJ against Rohingya genocide in Myanmar
PM to inaugurate on Dec 1
Scotland wants to hire construction workers from Bangladesh
211 aspirants from Ctg district buy AL nomination forms
BD, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft