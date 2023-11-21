DU suspends 4 'Proloy Gang' members, punishes 14 others

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Monday suspended four members of 'Proloy Gang' who raged terrors on the campus and adjacent areas by snatching goods, dealing in contraband and drugs and harassing general students.Besides, 49 students were punished for different terms over pursuing illegal means in examinations.The four suspended students were asked to show cause within seven working days as to why they should not be expelled from the university.They are Tabarak Mia of Peace and Conflict Department, Mursalin Faiyaz and Faisal Ahmed Sakib of Organisation Strategy and Leadership Department and Jubayer Ibne Humayun of Criminology Department.The decisions of the punishment were taken at a meeting of the university's Disciplinary Board (DB) held on Monday with Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof ASM Maksud Kamal in the chair.Following recommendation of the inter-hall investigation committee formed to probe the subversive activities of the 'Proloy Gang', the authorities punished 14 other members of the group for different terms.A press release issued by the DU Public Relations Office confirmed the matter on Monday.A notorious group of 2020-21 session students, identified as "Proloy Gang," came into limelight on the DU campus earlier in March this year. Its members were involved in drug abuse, extortion and assaulting outsiders on the campus, especially at the Suhrawardy Udyan and Shaheed Minar areas after dusk.On top of it, the group reportedly occupied a room furnished with beds for patients on the third floor of the university's medical centre to use as their base, and selected a corner of the Suhrawardy Udyan to take mind-bending drugs. They nicknamed the spot "Nikumvila."