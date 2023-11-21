Entry into SC premises by jaywalkers restricted

The Supreme Court administration on Monday in a notification banned entrance of general public into the Court premises.However, it said that national identity card or passport must be carried by the litigants even if they are entering for emergency purposes.Earlier, the Supreme Court administration banned vehicles in the Supreme Court premises without stickers prescribed by the Supreme Court Administration and the Supreme Court Bar Association.The Supreme Court administration issued the notification in this regard on Monday.According to the notice, signed by the Registrar of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, Munshi Moshiar Rahman, no one should enter the premises of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh unnecessarily. If someone enters in an emergency, they were asked to carry their national identity card or passport.Entry of vehicles is prohibited without prescribed stickers issued by Bangladesh Supreme Court Administration and Supreme Court Bar Association. Otherwise, legal action will be taken against trespassers, the notification said.