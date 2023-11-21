Video
Home Back Page

Contempt Of Court

SC summons IG Prisons, Home Secy

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday summoned Inspector General of Prisons AMM Anisul Haque and Home Secretary (Safety Division) Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury to appear before it at 9:00am on December 4 to explain their position for not complying with its directives for promoting six prison officials to the posts of senior jail superintendent.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order while hearing five separate contempt of court petitions filed by five prison officials, who were not promoted despite its earlier order.

Advocate Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil moved on behalf of the contempt petitioners while advocate Shafiqul Islam represented the prison authorities during the court proceedings.

Later, Ibrahim Khalil said, the Appellate Division in a verdict on April 7 last year directed the authorities concerned of the government to promote six prisons officials to the posts of senior jail superintendent under the Recruitment Rules of 1984.

The six officials are: Md Gias Uddin Bhuiyan, Iqbal Kabir Chowdhury, Md Anwaruzzaman, Munir Ahmed, Md Bazlur Rashid Akanda and Nurunnabi Bhuiyan.

"Among the six officials five are now performing in the current charges of 'Jail Superintendent'. As per recruitment policy, all the six officials applied to the concerned ministry in 2016 to get promotion, but failed. Then they moved the Administrative Tribunal and secured a result in their favour.

The decision of the Administrative Tribunal was annulled when the government went to the Appellate Tribunal against it. Against the Appellate Tribunal, the officials moved the Appellate Division, which dismissed the appeals on April 15, 2019. Then six officers filed six review petitions in 2019 seeking reconsideration of the judgment."

Following the review petitions, the Appellate Divisions delivered its verdict on April 7 in 2022 and asked the prison authorities to give promotions to the officials with retrospective effect.

On November 6 in 2023, the jail authorities sought two weeks times from the apex court to execute the promotion of the officials.

However, referring to the decision of the prison authorities, their lawyer on Monday told the court that there is no opportunity to consider the retrospective promotion of the six officials at this stage according to the Recruitment Rules, 1984.

As the authorities did not give promotion to the six in compliance with the SC directive, all of them, except Anwaruzzaman, filed separate contempt of court petitions with this court against the IG prisons and the home secretary concerned.




