Germany joins 5-country at ICJ against Rohingya genocide in Myanmar

Germany, along with five other countries, is taking a unified stand at the International Court of Justice against the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar.The German Embassy in Dhaka said their joint intervention emphasizes accountability for states and focuses on ending sexual violence. Germany called for an end to violence in Myanmar.On November 15, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom filed a joint declaration of intervention in the case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar at the ICJ, the Embassy said.The Gambia argues that Myanmar security forces perpetrate widespread "clearance operations" against Rohingya that constitute genocidal acts to destroy them as a group through mass murder, rape, sexual violence and systematic village burning.The six intervening countries are exercising their right under the ICJ Statute to set out their interpretation of relevant provisions of the Genocide Convention before the Court. They recall the Convention requires states to prevent and hold accountable genocide.