PM to inaugurate on Dec 1

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 20: The commercial operations of a new train service, the 'Burimari Express', on Dhaka-Burimari route will start from December 1, railway authorities said on Monday.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the train service on that date.The railway authorities decided to run the train service to ease the movement of tourists, businessmen and local people.Already, five coaches of 'Burimari Express' train reached Lalmonirhat on Sunday and Monday in two phases. �UNB