Scotland wants to hire construction workers from Bangladesh

Scotland is keen on hiring construction workers from Bangladesh, a visiting parliamentary delegation from the country told Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.This was conveyed when a six member Cross-Party Parliamentary Group (CPG) led by first- ever Bangladeshi origin MP of the Scotland Parliament Foysol Choudhury met the prime minister at her official residence Ganabhaban.The other members of the delegation were Miles Briggs, Evelyn Tweed, Juned Hussain Chowdhury, Farhan Masud Khan and Md Lutfur Rahman.PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.Foysol Choudhury, however, said the workers' lack of skill in English language is seen as a barrier in hiring them.He said Scotland also wants to invest in Bangladesh's agro sector.PM Hasina told the delegation that through various institutions her government is providing training in language, vocational work and computer language to enhance efficiency of the outgoing manpower of the country.The Scottish MPs highly appreciated the unprecedented development of Bangladesh in the last 15 years, said the press secretary.They mentioned that Bangladeshi diaspora is involved in mainstream politics of Scotland and currently there are some 200 elected councillors there.Bangladesh Ambassador at Lagre M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting. �UNB