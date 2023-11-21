Video
Home Back Page

211 aspirants from Ctg district buy AL nomination forms

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 20: A total of 211 aspirants have collected Awami League nomination forms for the 12th Parliamentary election during the last three days for 16 constituencies of Chattogram district.

According to AL party office sources, selling of nomination forms will continue till today.

On November 15, the Election Commission (EC) announced the election schedule of the 12th Parliamentary election to be held on January 7, 2024.

According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.

The aspirants from Chattogram went to the Dhaka with huge numbers of supporters and followers to collect nomination forms from party central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.




