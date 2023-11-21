Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dengue: 5 dead, 1,197 hospitalised in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,554 this year.

During the period, 1,197 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 4,653 dengue patients, including 904 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3, 02,452 dengue cases and 2, 96,245 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Dengue: 5 dead, 1,197 hospitalised in 24hrs
Navy ships to remain open for visitors on Armed Forces Day
Al Mamun collects nomination JP form for Rangpur-1
PM unveils book titled ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib er Bhashon’
BNP's call for election boycott fading: Hasan
1 held with six kgs hemp in C'nawabganj
No one will lag behind in Smart Bangladesh: Palak
15 female firefighters join fire service for first time


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft