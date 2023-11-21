Navy ships to remain open for visitors on Armed Forces Day

Bangladesh Navy ships will remain open for visitors in various places on the occasion of "Armed Forces Day 2023" on November 21.The ships will be opened for visitors in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, and Chandpur on November 21 from 2:00pm to till dusk, said an ISPR press release.According to the ISPR press release, the places where these ships will be kept are - Sadar Ghat in Dhaka, Naval Berth/BNRRB in Chattogram, Khulna Naval Berth/Rocket Ghat Digraj Naval Berth/Mongla Bandar, Bagerhat in Khulna, BIWTA Ghat in Barishal and BIWTA Ghat in Chandpur. �BSS