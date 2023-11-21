Al Mamun collects nomination JP form for Rangpur-1

Jatiya Chatra Samaj Central Committee President Al Mamun collected nomination form Jatiya Party for Rangpur-1 (Gangachra and part of Rangpur City).He collected this form from Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader's office at Banani in the capital on Monday.Al-Mamun said, "Since there was no local candidate in Rangpur-1 constituency in the last 37 years, I presented myself as a candidate in view of the demand of the locals. As a local resident of this constituency, I feel lucky as this constituency has always been a stronghold of the Jatiya Party. Because of my love for Hussain Muhammad Ershad, I served as the Central former general secretary of Jatiyo Chatra Samaj for 3 years. After 3 years of good work, I am currently serving as the central president."