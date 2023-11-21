PM unveils book titled ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib er Bhashon’ Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday unveiled a book titled 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib er Bhashan', a compilation of 58 speeches of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





She unveiled the cover of the book composed by chairman of Palli Sanchay Bank and former senior secretary Md Akram-Al-Hossain at her official residence Ganobhaban.The premier wrote the introduction of the book, which also included the QR code of the full audio version of every speech. Mowla Brothers published the book.Composer Md Akram-Al-Hossain and Mowla Brothers owner Ahmed Mahmudul Haque were present at the book launching ceremony.The publisher of the book said the speeches of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are invaluable elements of history. His speeches reflect his struggling life on the one hand and highlight the glory of sacrifice of Bengali nation and desire for freedom, he said."Bangabandhu's speech is a bright document of economic, political and cultural freedom of Bengalis," said Mahmudul Haque.As a result of Bangabandhu's historic strong speech on March 7, 1971, an independent Bangladesh emerged through a long nine-month war of liberation. Bangabandhu was acclaimed with the title of 'Poet of Politics' in the international arena due to the historic speech. Later, UNESCO recognized the speech as 'Documentary Heritage' by incorporating it in the Memory of the World International Register (MOW), he said.His speeches included in this book will guide the political, economic and cultural freedom of not only the people of Bangladesh but also the people of the whole world, he said. �UNB