Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP's call for election boycott fading: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said BNP's call for boycotting election is becoming fade as joyous and festive moods are prevailing centering the upcoming general poll.

The festive mood centering the election has started and selling of nomination forms of Awami League is going amid much enthusiasm, he said while exchanging views with reporters at his secretariat office here.

Dr Hasan said, "I had to walk about one and  a half kilometer to reach to party office to collect nomination form while our party general secretary had to come back two times as he could not reach party office due to huge crowd of the jubilant supporters of the candidates thronged Bangabandhu avenue."

Replying to a query over BNP's ongoing hartal, he said BNP-Jamaat terrorists burnt down 18 transports in the last 48 hours. There is no effect of hartal in the city life and even BNP supporters are doing their everyday job defying blockade and hartal, he said.

Dr Hasan said the programmes announced by BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi online are nothing but the directives for arson attacks in public transports and properties. Even, the arsonists carried out arson attacks in schools and trains, he said.

"Those are terrorists and anti-state activities. It is never an activity of a political party and they become enemy of the country," he said adding that the government is determined to wipe out the miscreants.      �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Dengue: 5 dead, 1,197 hospitalised in 24hrs
Navy ships to remain open for visitors on Armed Forces Day
Al Mamun collects nomination JP form for Rangpur-1
PM unveils book titled ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib er Bhashon’
BNP's call for election boycott fading: Hasan
1 held with six kgs hemp in C'nawabganj
No one will lag behind in Smart Bangladesh: Palak
15 female firefighters join fire service for first time


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft