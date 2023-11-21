Video
Strengthen DNCRP to protect consumers’ rights

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

DNCRP known as Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protections routinely works for pointing out and solving issues that consumers raised over commodities and services. An anarchic situation prevails in recent days owing to unscrupulous syndicate and price hike posing a threat to market stability.

Although unscrupulous syndications seem to be tapering off compared to previous six months, there are even many working secretly, which is not acceptable. However, this harsh reality has apparently caused panic among the people. People of our country look for majestic exertion from DNCRP despite the fact that it is a challenging a situation of limited manpower in contemporary times.

All the people of our country particularly the ones who pass their lives below the poverty level really long for a breakthrough from them.

To say the least, paying lip service to update the system and increase manpower will not improve the situation. Authority must take sustainable measures to recruit manpower instantantly for strengthening DNCRP.

MD Touhidur Rahman Tahsin
Institute of Social Welfare and Research, University of Dhaka



